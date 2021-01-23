A&M Men’s Swimming & Diving Defeats LSU On Senior Day, 176-122

BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team closed out its last home meet of the season with a 176-122 win over LSU at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Prior to the start of the meet, seniors Gus Karau, Kurtis Mathews, Sean Morey, Tanner Olson, Felipe Rizzo, Hudson Smith and Mark Theall were recognized one last time in Aggieland.

Junior Shaine Casas lowered his own school record in the 100 fly with a time of 44.98.

Theall and freshman Collin Fuchs rounded out the top three in the 100 free, clocking in at 45.17 and 45.54, respectively.

The 200 free relay team of Casas, junior Clayton Bobo, Olson and freshman Kraig Bray closed out the meet strong, earning the top spot with a time of 1:19.55.

In diving, Mathews finished second on the 1-Meter with a score of 396.75. Junior Kyle Sanchez rounded out the top three with a score of 319.87 on the 3-Meter.

Up Next

The Aggies will prepare over the upcoming weeks for the SEC Championships hosted by Missouri, Feb. 23-26.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Medley Relay – Shaine Casas, Andres Puente, Jace Brown, Tanner Olson – 1:27.94*

1000 Free – Felipe Rizzo – 9:27.55

200 Free – Mark Theall – 1:36.90

100 Back – Shaine Casas – 47.11*

100 Breast – Tanner Olson – 54.40*

200 Fly – Jace Brown – 1:48.22*

50 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 20.59*

100 Free – Mark Theall – 45.17

200 Back – Thomas Shomper*^

200 Breast – Andres Puente – 2:01.12*

500 Free – Mark Schnippenkoetter – 4:33.61

100 Fly – Shaine Casas – 44.98*^

200 IM – Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:51.93*

200 Free Relay - Shaine Casas, Clayton Bobo, Tanner Olson, Kraig Bray – 1:19.55*

First place finishes are marked with *

Exhibition competition denoted by ^

