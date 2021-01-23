Biden administration agenda prioritizes addressing COIVD-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - President Joe Biden has already signed more than a dozen executive actions in his first two days in office. And with the Democratic party controlling both chambers of Congress, at least for the next two years, Biden will be able to push through policies and promises he campaigned on for the last two years.

KBTX White House correspondent Jon Decker joins First News at Four to talk about what we can expect from the 46th President of the United States of America.

“The focus initially is going to be on the two crises the Biden administration has encountered,” Decker says.

He says that’s the 2020 economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic. Decker says the two issues are interconnected and the response to both will begin with President Biden’s proposed COVID-19 emergency and economic relief plan.

“On average, 4,000 Americans, our fellow Americans, are losing their lives every day because of the Coronavirus pandemic,” Decker says.

He explains that a majority of the executive orders President Biden has already signed have been intended to create an immediate impact in the fight against COVID-19. But those pale in comparison to the big-picture plan: the $1.9 trillion economic relief bill. He says the bill is already facing some push-back in the Senate and adds that the bill in its current form will most likely not be the version that’s eventually passed.

Decker Breaks Down How the Biden Administration Will Address Major Issues

COVID-19

“President Biden has a goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans over the next 100 days,” Decker says.

He says administration officials are already laying out their plans to ramp up the distribution and administration processes of COVID-19 vaccinations. Decker says he believes the President and his team are up to the task, citing Biden’s use of the Defense Production Act. He says the move will help to ensure there will be sufficient personal protective equipment for all healthcare workers conducting COVID-19 testing and administering the vaccine.

Immigration

“One of the first pieces of legislation that this administration is moving forward with is a comprehensive immigration bill,” Decker explains.

He says this will be a tough task. It’s been more than three decades since the concept of a comprehensive immigration policy was first proposed, and eventually, passed by the Reagan administration. But Congress has failed to reach an agreement on a new proposal in the following decades, despite numerous attempts.

“It eluded President Obama,” Decker says, “and President George W. Bush.”

Shortly after the November general election, President-elect Biden promised to change that. Decker says the President believes that because Democrats control both chambers of Congress, now is the time to get a comprehensive immigration bill passed.

“The clock is ticking,” Decker says, “because Democrats will only control the White House, the house, and the Senate for the next two years.”

“So if you’re going to move forward on one of these types of goals,” Decker explains, “now is the time to do it.”

Race relations

“It takes, obviously, some compromise,” Decker says, “it takes some working together.”

Decker says the President believes relationships he’s developed in both chambers of Congress over his 36-year tenure in the Senate and his 8-year stint in the White House will go a long way towards finding a middle ground. Decker agrees, saying, “those relationships really count for a lot.” He says that was evidenced by the previous administration. According to American University Distinguished Professor of Government James Thurber, Congressional leadership often had a difficult time understanding exactly what former President Trump wanted and how to help enact his administration’s agenda.

“[former President Trump] came as someone who had never held elected office before,” Decker says, “and as a result, he didn’t have those built-in relationships that Joe Biden has.”

Climate Change

“This is gonna be a big part of the administration,” Decker says, “not only over the course of the first 100 days, but over the course of the administration.”

President Biden has already tapped former Secretary of State John Kerry to serve as a climate envoy. The Biden administration has already moved to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. That’s the international climate agreement between 196 governing bodies across the world dealing with greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation, adaptation, and finance, signed in back in 2016. The Trump administration moved to formally withdraw from the agreement last year. Decker says international leaders were disappointed when the U.S. withdrew from the agreement last year. Now, world leaders like France’s Emmanuel Macron, are celebrating the return of the United States.

To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.

Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!

We are together.

We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 20, 2021

Measuring Success

“Obviously, you measure success in terms of your legislative successes,” Decker says.

He say there are different ways of measuring success. Decker cites the Trump administration’s passage of the comprehensive tax reform bill in 2017 as one example of what the previous administration considered a success. He did not cite what concrete pieces of proposed legislature or ideas would serve as the Biden administration’s barometer for success. But he explains that President Biden will have the power to select his own judicial nominees. While that may not sound like a major factor in a U.S. president’s legacy, the lasting impacts from decisions on nominations can be felt generations after a president has left office.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.