Blake Joseph leaving Magnolia West for North Texas

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KBTX) - Magnolia West High School is looking for a new head football coach after Blake Joseph resigned. His last day was Friday. The Bryan High product is joining the Mean Green of North Texas to be their quarterback’s coach.

Blake coached at Magnolia West for the last 5 seasons. The former Viking quarterback signed with the Houston Cougars out of high school and played there for 3 seasons.

He wrapped up his college career at Sam Houston in 2009.

