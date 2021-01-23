Advertisement

Bryan family faced with harsh reality after car drives into home now seeking community help

No one was injured but the home sustained major structural damage.
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the middle of the night on January 14, Aileen Nino says her aunt woke up to a loud noise in her room. Nino says her startled aunt then saw a vehicle in her home.

“She walked outside and was like ‘I couldn’t believe that,’”said Nino. “She had seen the vehicle inside the home and she was like ‘are you serious?’ She was completely without words. She was lost and didn’t know what to do.”

A 10-year-old girl was sleeping in the bedroom right where the vehicle hit, too. Nino says luckily the girl slept in the other bed inside the room. Nino says if she hadn’t, she may have been injured in the crash when a pole flew into the room, piercing the window.

“If it wasn’t for the headboard that was there, it could’ve impacted her,” said Nino.

Nino says none of the five family members living in the home speak English. They have been having a hard time overcoming language barriers while working through this recovery process. So she has stepped up to try and help them figure it out.

Right now the family is sleeping on couches and the floor in the living room. Both main bedrooms were completely damaged, walls caved in and the foundation damaged. One of the bedrooms is destroyed with the toilet thrown across the room and walls falling in.

Nino says the family does not have home owners insurance and says the driver’s car insurance is a fraud. So now, the family has no idea how they are going to fix the home and when they will have a place to live.

“At this point, we don’t know if the insurance is going to cover it. We’re basically going on what’s going on day-by-day and we are constantly calling them and they’re not telling us much,” said Nino.

As the family recovers from the trauma that happened that night, Nino says she continues to try and find a way to help them.

“I tell them they have to stay strong and let’s figure something out and let’s hope that it all goes well,” said Nino. “It’s not gonna be an easy road, but we have to find a solution to everything.”

The family says they have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

KBTX reached out to the police for more information on the incident. According to the online jail records, no arrest has been made at this time.

