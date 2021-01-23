Advertisement

College Station Police experiencing phone issues on non-emergency lines due to network upgrade

The 911 lines remain functional
(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police announced Saturday they are experiencing phone issues on their non-emergency lines while the system undergoes a network upgrade.

The department says the 911 lines remain functional for emergency assistance.

Officials say the non-emergency lines may work intermittently.

The network upgrade could last through Saturday evening, according to College Station Police.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One reported COVID-19 death, 55 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County, 51 residents hospitalized
An isolated shower or two will be possible throughout the day Saturday, ahead of increasing...
Weekend Planner: Cloudy with an increasing rain chance
High school student creates new flag for the City of College Station
High school student creates new flag for the City of College Station
Bryan family faced with harsh reality after car drives into home now seeking community help
Bryan family faced with harsh reality after car drives into home now seeking community help