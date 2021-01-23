College Station Police experiencing phone issues on non-emergency lines due to network upgrade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police announced Saturday they are experiencing phone issues on their non-emergency lines while the system undergoes a network upgrade.

The department says the 911 lines remain functional for emergency assistance.

⚠️☎️ Non-Emergency Phone Issues — Due to a network upgrade, our non-emergency lines are down or only working intermittently. 911 remains functional! Please call 911 if you have an emergency or if you need us. This may last through the evening hours. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/qIGCJTHfZv — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 23, 2021

Officials say the non-emergency lines may work intermittently.

The network upgrade could last through Saturday evening, according to College Station Police.

