College Station Police experiencing phone issues on non-emergency lines due to network upgrade
The 911 lines remain functional
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police announced Saturday they are experiencing phone issues on their non-emergency lines while the system undergoes a network upgrade.
The department says the 911 lines remain functional for emergency assistance.
Officials say the non-emergency lines may work intermittently.
The network upgrade could last through Saturday evening, according to College Station Police.
