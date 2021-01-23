Grab the rain gear! A rainy end to the weekend in store for the Brazos Valley

We’ve kept the cloud cover on hand for the majority of Saturday afternoon, but some of us were able to pick up on a few breaks and a little bit of sunshine! Don’t get used to it -- the overcast skies quickly roll back in and are here to stay as we head into the back half of the weekend. While most of us sat on the drier side throughout the day Saturday, plan to take the rain gear out to any Saturday night plans. As moisture continues to filter into the Brazos Valley, scattered showers look to move through portions of the area after the sun goes down.

As a warm front moves northward Sunday, we’ll hold onto an increasing chance for rain over the next 36 hours. Scattered showers/patches of drizzle will continue to move from south to north across the area throughout the day and into Sunday night. As our next cold front approaches the Brazos Valley early Monday morning, a line of showers with the potential for a few thunderstorms is slated to move through the Brazos Valley. As the front pushes through, we’ll look to clear things out from west to east throughout the day Monday, with more sunshine in the forecast by Monday afternoon. At this time, severe weather is not anticipated for the Brazos Valley, but we’ll continue to monitor the storm chance over the next 24 hours. By the time all is said and done, some may be able to find 0.10″ - 0.50″ in the rain gauge Monday afternoon.

Despite the cold front’s arrival, we’ll look to hold onto an above-average temperature outlook for the next few days. Daytime highs will head for the low-to-mid 70s Sunday afternoon, and look to only dip down into the low 70s for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll watch for another cold front to swing its way across the state Wednesday, which could then bring back a little bit more of a seasonable feel for the back half of next week. Stay tuned!

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers after 6 p.m. Low: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High: 75. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph at times.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 70% chance for light rain. Low: 64. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Monday: A 70% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms early in the morning, then decreasing clouds. High: 71. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

