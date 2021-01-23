High school student creates new flag for the City of College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wyatt Galbreath is a junior at College Station High School. He says College Station is a great place and that the city should have a more recognizable flag. Galbreath says it’s time for College Station to set itself apart from other cities.

“Our current city flag follows a lot of the rules of other Texas City flags,” said Galbreath. “I figured that the best way for us to stand out as a city is to have a new colorful flag.”

Like other flags in the region, Galbreath says the current flag sits on a white background with the city’s logo in the center. His flag includes a mixture of vibrant colors like blue, which he says represents the city’s perseverance, gold that represents prosperity, white that represents unity, and maroon that represents valor and Texas A&M University. While he believes the current flag is nice, Galbreath says he would like to add a new dedicated flag to symbolize our unity as a growing community.

Examples of other Texas flags (KBTX)

“I believe the flag is important because our flag is representing hundreds of thousands of people,” said Galbreath.

Galbreath made a presentation during last week’s city council meeting, something he had never done before. He says it was important to make his voice heard.

“That was my first time ever presenting anything in front of local government,” said Galbreath. “I was a little bit nervous, but I think it went well.”

Flag created by Wyatt Galbreath (KBTX)

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says despite the council not taking immediate action on Galbreath’s proposal, he appreciates when young people play an active role in their community and want to make a difference.

“I’m really encouraged when I see that our young people in our community have the pride and have the desire to actually participate and engage with us on the city council and myself as mayor,” said Mooney.

Galbreath says the feedback he’s gotten from the community and his classmates has been a source of encouragement for him. He says he plans to continue developing innovative ideas to help make his community even greater than it is.

“Everyone’s very encouraging,” said Galbreath. “I really enjoy that about our city, just how nice people are.”

