No. 11 Men’s Tennis Shuts Out No. 21 Pepperdine at ITA Kick Off Weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s tennis swept No. 21 Pepperdine, 4-0, in the first round of the ITA Kick Off Weekend at the Varsity Tennis Center Saturday hosted by the University of Michigan. Following the win, the Aggies will take on No. 15 Baylor Sunday at 9 a.m. (CT) for a place in the ITA Indoor Team Championships next month in Urbana-Champagne, Ill.

“That was a hard fought win today and I thought we started really well in the doubles and finished strong,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Pepperdine is a dangerous team, but our guys were much improved in our second indoor match of the year . That score did not indicate just how close this match really was. They are a team to be reckoned with this season when they get a few matches under their belt. For us, we played solid today and we take a step up tomorrow against a very talented Baylor team. We will need our ‘A’ game if we want to advance to Illinois. I know our guys are excited for this opportunity.”

The Maroon & White opened the match with the doubles point from wins on courts two and three. A&M’s Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins raced through a 6-1 win on court three over Pepperdine’s Pietro Fellin and Robert Shelton. The Aggies clinched the point with a tiebreaker win on court two by Hady Habib and Noah Schachter over Corrado Summaria and Guy Den Ouden.

As play moved to singles action the two teams split first sets at three apiece, but the Aggies were able to rattle off three straight-set wins to advance to Sunday’s championship match. No. 13 Habib doubled the A&M lead to 2-0 with a 6-3, 6-2 win on court two over Adrian Oetzbach. Moments later, No. 116 Schachter posted a 6-1, 6-4 triumph over No. 90 Summaria to increase the A&M lead to 3-0. No. 33 Carlos Aguilar clinched the A&M victory with a 6-2, 7-5 result over Den Ouden on court three.

With the win, Texas A&M improved to 5-9 all-time against Pepperdine.

