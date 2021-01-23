Advertisement

Normangee picks up road win 55-42 over Mumford

(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Normangee traveled to Mumford in a battle of district unbeatens. Normangee came away with the 55-42 to take sole possession of first place.

In the third quarter, Mumford tied the game up at 27, but could never take the lead. Normangee used a 7-4 run to take a 42-33 lead late in the third quarter.

Normangee now 4-0 in district will travel to Somerville on Tuesday.

Mumford will play at Burton on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Ethan Bradford, 18
Somerville mayor’s son arrested following search warrants
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Brazos County, ICU occupancy still over 100%

Latest News

A&M Consolidated head coach Jenny Marquardt
Tiger Swimming Sweeps at District 19-5A Championships
Vikings hit free throws late to beat Harker Heights
The Somerville Lady Yeguas huddle up during a timeout against Iola.
Somerville Lady Yeguas top Iola 45-31
Blake Joseph leaving Magnolia West for North Texas
Blake Joseph leaving Magnolia West for North Texas