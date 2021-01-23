Normangee picks up road win 55-42 over Mumford
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Normangee traveled to Mumford in a battle of district unbeatens. Normangee came away with the 55-42 to take sole possession of first place.
In the third quarter, Mumford tied the game up at 27, but could never take the lead. Normangee used a 7-4 run to take a 42-33 lead late in the third quarter.
Normangee now 4-0 in district will travel to Somerville on Tuesday.
Mumford will play at Burton on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.