Somerville Lady Yeguas top Iola 45-31

The Somerville Lady Yeguas huddle up during a timeout against Iola.
The Somerville Lady Yeguas huddle up during a timeout against Iola.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville girls’ basketball team beat Iola 45-31 at Bulldog Gym Friday night.

The first quarter started slow for both teams, with the Lady Yeguas’ defense holding the Lady Bulldogs to just 2 points in the opening quarter. Somerville led 20-8 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs made a late push in the 4th quarter, but Somerville was able to hold on for the 14 point victory. Xadria Martin led all scorers with 16 points for the Lady Yeguas. Cadence Hoyle paced the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points.

Somerville returns home to host Normangee on Tuesday. Iola will be back at home to host Snook on Tuesday.

