Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Match Against Washington State Postponed

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES – Due to inclement weather in the greater Los Angeles area, Saturday afternoon’s ITA Kickoff Weekend match between Texas A&M women’s tennis and the Washington State Cougars has been postponed until 12 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Originally scheduled for first serve at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, on-and-off showers around the Los Angeles Tennis Center warranted a pair of rain delays. Following the onset of more severe rain in the afternoon and early evening, representatives from host-UCLA postponed ITA Kickoff Weekend competition at the facility until Sunday. The forecast for tomorrow’s matches is mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-to-high 50′s.

The winner of the match between the Aggies and Cougars will square off against the winner of No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 19 California in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match for the UCLA regional, with the defeated teams set to participate in a consolation match. The winner of the regional will advance to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships hosted by Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

