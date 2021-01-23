Vikings hit free throws late to beat Harker Heights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dylan Glover hit three free throws with .5 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Bryan’s 59-56 win over Harker Heights Friday night in a District 12-6A game.

Glover finished the game with 13 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Rodney Johnson led Bryan in scoring with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Dom Caldwell scored 16 points in the game to go along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Bryan is now 14-4 on the season and 5-3 in district play. Harker Heights falls to 6-2 in district play.

The Vikings will return to action January 26 for a road game against Killeen.

