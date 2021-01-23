Advertisement

Weekend Planner: Cloudy with an increasing rain chance

An isolated shower or two will be possible throughout the day Saturday, ahead of increasing rain chances into Saturday night/Sunday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a cloudy stretch of days across the Brazos Valley, the cloud cover and rain chances stick around into the weekend.

Keep the rain gear handy throughout the weekend.(KBTX)

SATURDAY

After starting the day off in the mid 50s, patchy fog will be possible for some areas early Saturday morning. As that lifts by midday, the cloud cover sticks around as well as an isolated chance for a few showers/patchy drizzle. While most look to sit on the drier side through the daylight hours, keep the rain gear nearby! After the sun goes down Saturday evening, the rain chance goes up with scattered showers likely into Sunday.

SUNDAY

The chance for rain increases heading into the back half of the weekend. As moisture continues to filter into the Brazos Valley, rounds of scattered rain are possible throughout the day Sunday. Most of the activity found on PinPoint Radar is expected to sit on the lighter side, and severe weather is currently not anticipated.

MONDAY

The rain activity found Sunday looks to continue into the wee hours of Monday morning. As our next weather maker and associated cold front approach the Brazos Valley, a line of showers and the potential for a few thunderstorms is slated to push through the Brazos Valley just ahead of the morning commute. By the time all is said and done, current thinking is that rainfall totals may range anywhere from 0.10″ - 0.25″+ with some localized higher totals in areas that are able to pick up on a few heavier showers/storms.

Despite the front pushing through Monday, temperatures are still slated to sit on the above-average side. As a bit more sunshine tries to work in after this system moves through next week, upper 60s and low 70s take us through the next several days!

We'll hold onto above-average temperatures for the next several days.(KBTX)

Stay up-to-date on the forecast for the Brazos Valley with the KBTX PinPoint Weather App!

