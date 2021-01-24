111 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 42% of new cases are in the 18-24 year old age range

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 111 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,576 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 160 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,083 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

42 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,961 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 388 active probable cases and there have been 2,573 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,819. There have been 152,762 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 86 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 46 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 601 staffed hospital beds with 73 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 72 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 121 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 144 1473 1308 21 1,372 85 Brazos 1,576 14,819 13,083 160 6,745 815 Burleson 120 1,125 983 22 530 50 Grimes 22 1,911 1,835 54 837 53 Houston 187 1,400 1,181 32 1,175 81 Lee 174 1,244 1,034 36 526 26 Leon 86 891 777 28 438 15 Madison 42 1,183 1,120 21 318 18 Milam 50 1,116 1,066 20 1,268 45 Montgomery 6934 35,480 17,486 202 17,256 2,571 Robertson 109 1,087 952 26 511 45 San Jacinto 157 686 507 22 808 35 Trinity 98 536 421 17 563 11 Walker 387 6,849 6,483 93 2,162 76 Waller 297 2,761 2,436 28 1,001 86 Washington 130 1,722 1,520 72 1,356 87

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 45 new cases and 457 active cases on Jan. 21.

Currently, the university has reported 5,598 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 23, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 380,904 active cases and 1,797,979 recoveries. There have been 2,228,961 total cases reported and 18,891,545 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 34,114 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,109,874 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 247,428 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 2,669,475 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 294,266 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 23 at 3:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

