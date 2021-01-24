Advertisement

111 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 42% of new cases are in the 18-24 year old age range

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Grace Leis
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 111 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,576 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 160 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,083 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

42 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,961 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 388 active probable cases and there have been 2,573 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,819. There have been 152,762 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 86 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 46 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 601 staffed hospital beds with 73 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 72 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 121 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin14414731308211,37285
Brazos1,57614,81913,0831606,745815
Burleson1201,1259832253050
Grimes221,9111,8355483753
Houston1871,4001,181321,17581
Lee1741,2441,0343652626
Leon868917772843815
Madison421,1831,1202131818
Milam501,1161,066201,26845
Montgomery693435,48017,48620217,2562,571
Robertson1091,0879522651145
San Jacinto1576865072280835
Trinity985364211756311
Walker3876,8496,483932,16276
Waller2972,7612,436281,00186
Washington1301,7221,520721,35687

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 45 new cases and 457 active cases on Jan. 21.

Currently, the university has reported 5,598 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 23, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 380,904 active cases and 1,797,979 recoveries. There have been 2,228,961 total cases reported and 18,891,545 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 34,114 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,109,874 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 247,428 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 2,669,475 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 294,266 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 23 at 3:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County, 51 residents hospitalized
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
College Station High School student Wyatt Galbreath flag rendering in front of College Station...
High school student proposes new flag for City of College Station

Latest News

I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
Scattered showers & a stray rumble of thunder will be possible Saturday night through Monday...
SUNDAY: A foggy start with scattered rain
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan to highlight mental health and police encounters
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan to highlight mental health and police encounters