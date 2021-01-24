Advertisement

Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl

Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a...
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to the Super Bowl, beating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship game.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road magic have them heading home to the Super Bowl, the first team to play in one on their home field. Brady owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game with his new team. With help from a stifling pass rush led by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combining for five sacks, and a curious late call by the Packers, Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.

The Bucs earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s NFC championship game early in the third quarter with a chest injury suffered when he was tackled and fumbled going to the ground on a hit by Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead.

Jones’ fumble set up Tom Brady’s third touchdown of the day, putting Tampa Bay up 28-10. Whitehead left with a shoulder injury on Green Bay’s next possession. Jones remained on the sideline.

