College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Mac & Cheese at Century Square reopened its doors Friday after closing them for almost a month due to the hardships brought on by the pandemic. The restaurant owner is hoping that this time around they can remain open.

Right before Christmas, Laura Livingston, the franchise owner of the two College Station I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurants, had to make the extremely tough decision of temporarily shutting down her I Heart Mac & Cheese location at Century Square because of the operating costs.

“It was costing more to be open than it was to just be closed,” said Livingston.

This meant she had to furlough her staff right before the holidays, which Livingston said was heartbreaking.

While the store was closed Livingston focused on marketing and her other location at the Jones Crossing development in College Station.

After an almost month-long closure, Livingston decided to reopen on Jan. 22.

“We decided that a little bit of income is better than nothing, and we were going to try to build it organically,” said Livingston.

This included bringing back and adding more staff, which for Livingston is a little scary because she is asking her staff to take a leap of faith in a time of uncertainty.

”It’s a little bit scary because I’m asking people to take a leap of faith,” said Livingston. “I’m asking people to have faith with me that will make it through this. That we are going to take it one step at a time, but with the appropriate awareness in the community and letting people know that we are here and the patience and the investment, we can actually make this work, so there is a job for them.”

During the reopening weekend, guests have the opportunity to win mac & cheese for a year. If you want to visit the I Heart Mac and Cheese in century square, it is located at 1037 University Dr #108 in College Station. the other location is located at 11667 FM 2154 #400 in College Station.

