Advertisement

College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens

Laura Livingston closed the I Heart Mac & Cheese at Century Square in December due to impacts from the pandemic.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Mac & Cheese at Century Square reopened its doors Friday after closing them for almost a month due to the hardships brought on by the pandemic. The restaurant owner is hoping that this time around they can remain open.

Right before Christmas, Laura Livingston, the franchise owner of the two College Station I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurants, had to make the extremely tough decision of temporarily shutting down her I Heart Mac & Cheese location at Century Square because of the operating costs.

“It was costing more to be open than it was to just be closed,” said Livingston.

This meant she had to furlough her staff right before the holidays, which Livingston said was heartbreaking.

While the store was closed Livingston focused on marketing and her other location at the Jones Crossing development in College Station.

After an almost month-long closure, Livingston decided to reopen on Jan. 22.

“We decided that a little bit of income is better than nothing, and we were going to try to build it organically,” said Livingston.

WE’RE OPEN!!

Posted by I Heart Mac and Cheese - Century Square on Friday, January 22, 2021

This included bringing back and adding more staff, which for Livingston is a little scary because she is asking her staff to take a leap of faith in a time of uncertainty.

”It’s a little bit scary because I’m asking people to take a leap of faith,” said Livingston. “I’m asking people to have faith with me that will make it through this. That we are going to take it one step at a time, but with the appropriate awareness in the community and letting people know that we are here and the patience and the investment, we can actually make this work, so there is a job for them.”

During the reopening weekend, guests have the opportunity to win mac & cheese for a year. If you want to visit the I Heart Mac and Cheese in century square, it is located at 1037 University Dr #108 in College Station. the other location is located at 11667 FM 2154 #400 in College Station.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Thousands of National Guardsman were banished from using the U.S. Capitol complex as a rest...
Texas governor upset after thousands of National Guard troops forced to rest in parking garage

Latest News

College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
Scattered showers & a stray rumble of thunder will be possible Saturday night through Monday...
SUNDAY: A foggy start with scattered rain
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan to highlight mental health and police encounters
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan to highlight mental health and police encounters
H-E-B, the San Antonio-based supermarket chain which has 340 stores in Texas and Mexico, takes...
Texas Supermarket H-E-B, now ranks in top ten largest private companies