Lady Cougars wrap up Governor’s Cup with win

The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Austin 2-1 Saturday morning to finish at 2-0-1 at the Governor’s Cup in Georgetown.

Austin high scored first when they headed in a direct kick thirteen minutes into the 2nd half. The Cougs tied the match when Kelsey Slater’s pass found Kalan Breedlove 15 yards from goal, Breedlove shot high over the goalie to the far post for her first goal of the game. With 11 minutes left in the game, the Cougs were awarded a free kick 30 yards from goal. Breedlove fired a high shot just past the goalie to give the Cougs the 2-1 win.

Next action for College Station (5-3-2, 0-1) will be Tuesday against district opponent Rudder at Cougar Field. The JV will play at 5:00 with the varsity game starting at 7:00.