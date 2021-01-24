Advertisement

Lady Cougars wrap up Governor’s Cup with win

(KBTX)
By Stoney Pryor
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Austin 2-1 Saturday morning to finish at 2-0-1 at the Governor’s Cup in Georgetown. 

Austin high scored first when they headed in a direct kick thirteen minutes into the 2nd half.  The Cougs tied the match when Kelsey Slater’s pass found Kalan Breedlove 15 yards from goal, Breedlove shot high over the goalie to the far post for her first goal of the game. With 11 minutes left in the game, the Cougs were awarded a free kick 30 yards from goal.  Breedlove fired a high shot just past the goalie to give the Cougs the 2-1 win. 

Next action for College Station (5-3-2, 0-1) will be Tuesday against district opponent Rudder at Cougar Field.  The JV will play at 5:00 with the varsity game starting at 7:00.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One reported COVID-19 death, 55 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

Aggies Earn Senior Day Win Over LSU, 172-116
Aggies Earn Senior Day Win Over LSU, 172-116
Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Match Against Washington State Postponed
Aggies Fall at Ole Miss
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 11 Men’s Tennis Shuts Out No. 21 Pepperdine at ITA Kick Off Weekend