Advertisement

Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person

The discovery was made on Friday and investigators returned to the scene on Saturday to collect more items.
Generic police lights
The FCSO Sheriff said personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches the description of a missing person that was reported missing from that same area in August of 2017.”(KKTV)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday afternoon from a person who reported that they “inadvertently discovered human skeletal remains” while gathering their horses in a wooded area on their property.

FCSO personnel along with a Texas Game Warden K-9 Unit searched the area Friday and “collected evidence,” then returned Saturday and “found additional items of evidentiary value and additional skeletal remains.”

Sheriff J. Shipley said, “the identity of the decedent is awaiting scientific verification, however, personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches the description of a missing person that was reported missing from that same area in August of 2017.”

Skeletal remains and related evidence was turned over to the forensic examiners for further investigation and information, says FCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation, no additional information was given

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County, 51 residents hospitalized
Little girl holding a sign that says "Mental illness should not be a death sentence."
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan for a man shot by Killeen Police and to highlight mental illness

Latest News

According to Forbes, the Butt family is worth $17.8 billion, an increase from the previous year.
The family that owns H-E-B ranks 11th richest in America, according to Forbes
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
111 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 42% of new cases are in the 18-24 year old age range
I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens