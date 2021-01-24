Advertisement

Somerville crash damages power poles along Highway 36

Nobody was hurt but several power poles were damaged as a result of the collision.
Nobody was hurt but several power poles were damaged as a result of the collision.
Nobody was hurt but several power poles were damaged as a result of the collision.(Video and photo by: Bob Pack)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured in a crash Sunday morning in Somerville that damaged several power poles along Highway 36.

At 3:45 p.m., approximately 90 Entergy customers were still without power. The company estimates power will be restored sometime this evening.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. after one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle in the southbound lanes of the highway, according to KBTX storm spotter Bob Pack who spoke with authorities and witnesses on the scene.

“The driver hit the vehicle in the right rear, lost control, and collided a power pole on the corner of 9th Street and SH36 causing the pole, wires, and transformer to come crashing to the ground. Other power poles were also damaged from the collapse. Of the three people involved in the incident, there were no injuries reported,” said Pack.

The driver who collided with the vehicle was part of a military convoy, in her own personal vehicle, returning to Houston from Ft. Hood.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County, 51 residents hospitalized
Little girl holding a sign that says "Mental illness should not be a death sentence."
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan for a man shot by Killeen Police and to highlight mental illness

Latest News

According to Forbes, the Butt family is worth $17.8 billion, an increase from the previous year.
The family that owns H-E-B ranks 11th richest in America, according to Forbes
The FCSO Sheriff said personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
111 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 42% of new cases are in the 18-24 year old age range
I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens