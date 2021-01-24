Somerville crash damages power poles along Highway 36

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured in a crash Sunday morning in Somerville that damaged several power poles along Highway 36.

At 3:45 p.m., approximately 90 Entergy customers were still without power. The company estimates power will be restored sometime this evening.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. after one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle in the southbound lanes of the highway, according to KBTX storm spotter Bob Pack who spoke with authorities and witnesses on the scene.

“The driver hit the vehicle in the right rear, lost control, and collided a power pole on the corner of 9th Street and SH36 causing the pole, wires, and transformer to come crashing to the ground. Other power poles were also damaged from the collapse. Of the three people involved in the incident, there were no injuries reported,” said Pack.

The driver who collided with the vehicle was part of a military convoy, in her own personal vehicle, returning to Houston from Ft. Hood.

