Advertisement

Texas Supermarket H-E-B, now ranks in top ten largest private companies

H-E-B, the San Antonio-based supermarket chain which has 340 stores in Texas and Mexico, takes...
H-E-B, the San Antonio-based supermarket chain which has 340 stores in Texas and Mexico, takes the No. 9 spot with estimated revenues of $31.2 billion.(H-E-B Company)
By STAFF
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas supermarket chain H-E-B, moves from the No. 25th spot to claim the No. 9 spot according to Forbes Magazine annual ranking of America’s largest private companies in 2020.

The Forbes article states that the San Antonio-based supermarket chain which has 340 stores in Texas and Mexico, takes the No. 9 spot with estimated revenues of $31.2 billion.

For the larger Texas cities, H-E-B provides their Central Market grocery store which competes with the popular Whole Foods stores to provide shoppers with specialty items not found in the H-E-B stores.

Forbes adds that the family-owned company is run by Chairman and CEO Charles Butt, who is the grandson of founder Florence Butt.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Celeste Perez, 26
Woman charged with dealing cocaine, Adderall, THC after Thursday arrest
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One reported COVID-19 death, 55 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

College Station Police experiencing phone issues on non-emergency lines due to network upgrade
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County, 51 residents hospitalized
Scattered showers & a stray rumble of thunder will be possible Saturday night through Monday...
SUNDAY: A foggy start with scattered rain
High school student creates new flag for the City of College Station
High school student creates new flag for the City of College Station