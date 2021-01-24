The family that owns H-E-B ranks 11th richest in America, according to Forbes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The family that owns the H-E-B supermarket chain is one of the richest families in America, according to rankings published by Forbes.

The full list can be found here.

According to Forbes, the Butt family is worth $17.8 billion, landing them #15 on the list of the top 50 wealthiest families.

Number one on the list is the Walton family: The owners of Walmart are worth $247-billion.

H-E-B has been in business for 115 years, employs more than 135,000 people, and has more than 400 locations in Texas and Mexico. The San Antonio-based company does approximately $31-billion in annual sales and now ranks in the top ten of largest private companies.

The supermarket is a Texas favorite and has become well-known for its charitable giving and employee bonuses during the pandemic. H-E-B donates five percent of pre-tax annual earnings to organizations that focus on hunger relief, education, health, environmental sustainability, and diversity initiatives.

The family-owned company is run by Chairman and CEO Charles Butt, who is the grandson of founder Florence Butt.

