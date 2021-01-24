Advertisement

The family that owns H-E-B ranks 11th richest in America, according to Forbes

According to Forbes, the Butt family is worth $17.8 billion, an increase from the previous year.
According to Forbes, the Butt family is worth $17.8 billion, an increase from the previous year.
According to Forbes, the Butt family is worth $17.8 billion, an increase from the previous year.(photo- H-E-B)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The family that owns the H-E-B supermarket chain is one of the richest families in America, according to rankings published by Forbes.

The full list can be found here.

According to Forbes, the Butt family is worth $17.8 billion, landing them #15 on the list of the top 50 wealthiest families.

Number one on the list is the Walton family: The owners of Walmart are worth $247-billion.

H-E-B has been in business for 115 years, employs more than 135,000 people, and has more than 400 locations in Texas and Mexico. The San Antonio-based company does approximately $31-billion in annual sales and now ranks in the top ten of largest private companies.

The supermarket is a Texas favorite and has become well-known for its charitable giving and employee bonuses during the pandemic. H-E-B donates five percent of pre-tax annual earnings to organizations that focus on hunger relief, education, health, environmental sustainability, and diversity initiatives.

The family-owned company is run by Chairman and CEO Charles Butt, who is the grandson of founder Florence Butt.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County, 51 residents hospitalized
Little girl holding a sign that says "Mental illness should not be a death sentence."
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan for a man shot by Killeen Police and to highlight mental illness

Latest News

The FCSO Sheriff said personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
111 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 42% of new cases are in the 18-24 year old age range
I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens