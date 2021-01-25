48 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 112 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 112 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,553 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 160 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,218 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

38 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,985 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 398 active probable cases and there have been 2,587 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,931. There have been 153,967 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 86 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 48 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 616 staffed hospital beds with 94 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 67 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 111 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 165 1,497 1,311 21 1,379 101 Brazos 1,553 14,931 13,218 160 7,213 836 Burleson 114 1,126 990 22 535 50 Grimes 24 1,913 1,835 54 865 55 Houston 179 1,244 1,189 32 1,187 82 Lee 171 1,245 1,038 36 537 26 Leon 80 892 784 28 441 15 Madison 41 1,183 1,121 21 318 18 Milam 70 1,887 1,817 24 1,276 46 Montgomery 6,934 35,480 17,486 202 17,410 2,603 Robertson 104 1,087 957 26 538 45 San Jacinto 144 687 521 22 816 36 Trinity 92 536 427 17 564 11 Walker 889 7,567 6,579 99 2,167 76 Waller 332 2,800 2,438 30 1,004 96 Washington 127 1,722 1,522 73 1,365 90

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 54 new cases and 457 active cases on Jan. 22.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 25, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 381,595 active cases and 1,809,067 recoveries. There have been 2,240,526 total cases reported and 19,058,041 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 34,322 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,459,293 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 254,687 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 2,807,050 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 296,521 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 24 at 3:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

