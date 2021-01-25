Advertisement

48 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 112 new cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 112 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,553 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 160 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,218 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

38 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,985 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 398 active probable cases and there have been 2,587 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,931. There have been 153,967 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 86 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 48 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 616 staffed hospital beds with 94 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 67 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 111 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin1651,4971,311211,379101
Brazos1,55314,93113,2181607,213836
Burleson1141,1269902253550
Grimes241,9131,8355486555
Houston1791,2441,189321,18782
Lee1711,2451,0383653726
Leon808927842844115
Madison411,1831,1212131818
Milam701,8871,817241,27646
Montgomery6,93435,48017,48620217,4102,603
Robertson1041,0879572653845
San Jacinto1446875212281636
Trinity925364271756411
Walker8897,5676,579992,16776
Waller3322,8002,438301,00496
Washington1271,7221,522731,36590

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 54 new cases and 457 active cases on Jan. 22.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 25, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 381,595 active cases and 1,809,067 recoveries. There have been 2,240,526 total cases reported and 19,058,041 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 34,322 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,459,293 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 254,687 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 2,807,050 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 296,521 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 24 at 3:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

