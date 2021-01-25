Aggies Host LSU Tuesday Night

Game #14:

LSU (10-4, 5-3 SEC) at Texas A&M (7-6, 2-5 SEC)

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 • 8:00 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • Bryan-College Station, Texas

TELEVISION: SEC Network

Dave Neal, Play-by-Play

Daymeon Fishback, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/WTAW 94.5 FM & 1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

Dr. John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius: 137; XM: 190; Internet: 961

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball returns to Reed Arena on Tuesday as it hosts LSU at 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s contest is the Aggies’ Beat The Hell Outta Breast Cancer Game, in partnership with St. Joseph Health, and Texas A&M is asking for the support of the 12th Man now more than ever to bring awareness to a disease that affects many.

Fans have the opportunity to donate with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Pink Alliance, a local non-profit in the Brazos Valley, and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The official 2021 BTHO Breast Cancer t-shirt can only be purchased online this season for $10 here with mail delivery and gameday pick-up options.

In addition, women’s basketball assistant coach Bob Starkey is donating $1.00 for each shirt sold between the Kay Yow Cancer Fund ($0.50) and the Pink Alliance ($0.50).

The Maroon & White (7-5, 2-4 SEC) look to bounce back following Saturday’s 61-50 loss at Ole Miss. Sophomore Emanuel Miller led the way, posting his fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Scarborough, Ontario, native’s 18-point performance was his 10th game this season in which he has scored in double figures. Freshman Jaxson Robinson matched his season high in points with six on a pair of 3-pointers and graduate Kevin Marfo added eight points and four rebounds.

Miller tops the team in scoring and rebounding for the season at 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, which rank in the top 10 in the SEC. Senior Quenton Jackson averages 9.8 points per contest, while sophomore Andre Gordon ranks third on the team with 9.7 points per game.

LSU (10-4, 5-3 SEC) enters the game following Saturday’s 82-69 loss at Kentucky. Cameron Thomas leads the SEC with 21.7 points per game. Trendon Watford adds 18.7 points and a 7.3 rebounds and Darius Days leads the team with 7.9 rebounds and averages 12.3 points per contest.

Tuesday’s matchup is the 44th meeting all-time with LSU holding a 25-18 advantage. The teams met previously this season on Dec. 29 in Baton Rouge in which the Tigers came out victorious, 77-54.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Daymeon Fishback on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).