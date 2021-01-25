Advertisement

Another day of spring before January air returns

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cold front #1 of the week arrived today -- not so much with cooler air but drier air. Much lower humidity and clearing skies will bring a chill back to Tuesday morning. Sunrise temperatures are expected in the mid-to-upper 40s across much of the Brazos Valley. No need for jackets and cardigans for long -- by midday, thermometers are in the upper 60s / low 70s on our quest for the low-to-mid 70s by afternoon. Blue skies kick things off, but scattered clouds are expected to arrive through the afternoon and evening hours. These are sweeping in ahead of cold front #2 of the week.

Next front to arrive does so Wednesday morning. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, the lack of moisture really makes for a tough sell for rain. What this front does is drag in some actual January air back into the Brazos Valley. Highs are slated for the 60s and 50s Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows get colder -- in fact, by Thursday a touch of frost is possible for some. Spring returns Saturday with highs back around 70° as the next cold front to reach us brings up a chance for scattered showers to kick off the weekend.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 47. Wind: calm.

Tuesday: Scattered clouds by afternoon. High: 75. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 20% chance for light rain. Low: 47. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Clearing skies. High: 63. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

