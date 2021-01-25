Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of fake sergeant scam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about a new scam that involves an individual posing as one of their sergeants.

The Sheriff’s Office said someone’s been making phone calls claiming to be “Sergeant Matt Bell”. Then this imposter says you have outstanding warrants, pending arrests, and fines that need to be paid and that you need to meet him at the Sheriff’s Office. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says this is is a scam and they would never ask for payment over the phone.

If you get a call like this, don’t give any information, just hang up. Then you can report to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line (979)-361-3888.

