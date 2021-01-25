Advertisement

Caldwell man in critical condition after aggravated assault

At this time, no charges have been filed and the case in still under investigation
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A man is in critical condition after an aggravated assault on Saturday night, according to Caldwell police.

Officers were called to a home on County Road 300 around 10:40 p.m. Officers found a man with injuries in his neck, chest and abdomen. The man was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition Sunday morning. Another male on the scene was detained and questioned.

Caldwell police say two men were involved in an altercation before the assault. At this time no charges have been filed and the case in still under investigation.

CPD was assisted on scene by the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and the Burleson County Attorney’s Office. The Texas Rangers were called in to assist with the investigation into the incident.

