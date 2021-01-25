COVID in Context: As spring semester begins, how have positivity rates on Texas A&M’s campus tracked with Brazos County’s?
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This week marks the first full week of classes for Texas A&M University students’ spring semester.
Already, the percentage of Brazos County new cases attributed to 18-to-24-year-olds has climbed to more than 40%.
However, a look back at the 2020 fall semester shows that weekly positivity rates on campus do not necessarily align closely with the weekly positivity rates in the entire county.
Texas A&M’s COVID-19 data can be accessed here, and Brazos County’s can be accessed here.
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.