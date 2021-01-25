Advertisement

COVID in Context: As spring semester begins, how have positivity rates on Texas A&M’s campus tracked with Brazos County’s?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This week marks the first full week of classes for Texas A&M University students’ spring semester.

Already, the percentage of Brazos County new cases attributed to 18-to-24-year-olds has climbed to more than 40%.

However, a look back at the 2020 fall semester shows that weekly positivity rates on campus do not necessarily align closely with the weekly positivity rates in the entire county.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas A&M
Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas A&M(KBTX)

Texas A&M’s COVID-19 data can be accessed here, and Brazos County’s can be accessed here.

