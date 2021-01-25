Former Calvert girls’ basketball coach Steven Willert passes away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Calvert girls’ basketball coach Steven Willert passed away on January 21, 2021.

Willert won 98 games with Calvert in just 4 seasons and led the Lady Trojans to their first state tournament appearance in 2007. He retired in 2012.

Willert also made coaching stops in Marlin, Burton, and coached the Bremond boys’ basketball team during his career in Texas. He was 72 years old.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.