Man rushed to hospital following shooting in Grimes County

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon at a residence in Todd Mission.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Acorn Lane near Mill Creek off FM 1774.

Sheriff Don Sowell tells KBTX the victim was airlifted to Memorial Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

Investigators say they were looking for several men who were seen leaving the area in a car and traveling south on FM 1774 towards Montgomery County.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. We’ll update this story when investigators release more information.

