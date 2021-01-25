Advertisement

Morning commute rain leads in a return to sunny skies Monday

Temperatures drop quickly mid-morning only to rebound for a mildly warm, January afternoon
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley has endured six consecutive days of overcast, drizzle, mist, fog, and light rain. That gloomy overtone will finally clear out Monday, thanks to the invasion of drier air behind a “cold” front.

Strong-to-severe storms are possible from Southern Oklahoma to Central Texas through the overnight and early hours of Monday morning. Those are the storms to monitor tonight, but impactful weather is not expected for the Brazos Valley tonight. Active weather will be shoved south and east, bringing a quick chance for organized rain locally between 5am and 10am.

As this cold front arrives, a thin line of rain -- and perhaps a few grumbles of thunder -- is expected to sweep to the south and southeast. As that rain arrives, a quick 0.25″ could collect in area rain gauges. While thunder and a few lightning strikes are not ruled out, severe weather locally is not anticipated. Still, non-thunderstorm-related gusts of 30-40mph may accompany this wind shift as it scrapes through the area.

A line of rain may slow down the Monday morning drive as a front pushes through the Brazos...
A line of rain may slow down the Monday morning drive as a front pushes through the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

Depending on when the front arrives for your morning commute, the Monday morning drive may be slowed by sideways driven rain. Temperature-wise, after starting the day with the thermometer in the humid, near-70s, this cold front should drop temperatures by 5° to 10° on arrival. A quick fall to the low 60s is expected through mid-morning before the day rounds back out in the unseasonable low 70s during the afternoon. In fact, the thermometer in Bryan-College Station is expected to touch 68° not once, not twice, but three separate times over a 10-hour period Monday.

Hour-by-Hour forecast for Monday, January 25th
Hour-by-Hour forecast for Monday, January 25th(KBTX)

This front is more Pacific in nature -- meaning it is drier and mild air that filters in behind it. The combination of a returning blue sky and dew point temperatures in the 30s should allow afternoon highs to reach the upper 60s and low 70s for much of the Brazos Valley.

The video above has more details about what to expect as the first round of changes for the week blow in.

