Advertisement

New Waverly firefighters pull resident from burning home

56-year-old man rescued without injury, fire contained before it could destroy the home.
January is the peak of the home fire season and so far this year Texas leads the nation with 19...
January is the peak of the home fire season and so far this year Texas leads the nation with 19 deaths, including a fatal home fire last week in the Willis area.(Photo courtesy: NWFD Dist. Chief Jimmy Williams)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the New Waverly Fire Department:

Just before 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a resident in the Emerald Woods subdivision called 911, reporting a fire at a house on Dove Ln off FM 1374 west of I-45.

Fire and EMS crews from New Waverly were on the scene within minutes. The first unit to arrive was the Walker County EMS unit from Station 71. They reported fire and smoke coming from the attic area and worked with Engine 71 to locate the residents of the burning home.

Firefighters entered the home and located its lone occupant asleep in a rear bedroom. The 56-year-old man later told them he works nights and sleeps during the day. Firefighters pulled him from the bed and brought him to the EMS crew at the front door. Medics took him to safety and determined he did not suffer any significant injury.

Although the home had been filling with smoke, the danger went unnoticed as all three of the home’s smoke alarms had missing or dead batteries. Fortunately, the neighbors noticed the fire in time to notify 911 and give the responding fire crews the opportunity to perform the rescue.

Just before 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a resident in the Emerald Woods subdivision called 911,...
Just before 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a resident in the Emerald Woods subdivision called 911, reporting a fire at a house on Dove Ln off FM 1374 west of I-45.(Courtesy: NWFD Dist. Chief Jimmy Williams)

January is the peak of the home fire season and so far this year Texas leads the nation with 19 deaths, including a fatal home fire earlier this week in the Willis area. Since January 1st, 180 lives have been lost to home fires, and experience has taught us that the majority of those deaths occur in homes that do not have working smoke alarms.

Residents are urged to test their existing smoke alarms and to make sure that there is a working alarm in every bedroom and hallway. Early warning is your best defense and working smoke alarms cut your chance of dying in a home fire by half. Homeowners who need assistance with their smoke alarms can contact the New Waverly Fire Department at 936-344-6911 (Always call 911 for emergencies).

Residents who are renting a home or apartment should notify their landlord in writing if their smoke alarms are missing or inoperative. Under State Law, owners of residential rental property are responsible for having the required smoke alarms installed and tenants are responsible for testing and replacing batteries.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Little girl holding a sign that says "Mental illness should not be a death sentence."
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan for a man shot by Killeen Police and to highlight mental illness
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County, 51 residents hospitalized

Latest News

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across Oklahoma and Texas Sunday night through Monday...
Morning commute rain leads in a return to sunny skies Monday
Sheriff Don Sowell tells KBTX the victim was airlifted to Memorial Herman Memorial Hospital in...
Man rushed to hospital following shooting in Grimes County
Sunday Night Weather Update 1/24
Sunday Evening Weather Update 1/24
Nobody was hurt but several power poles were damaged as a result of the collision.
Somerville crash damages power poles along Highway 36