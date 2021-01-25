New Waverly firefighters pull resident from burning home

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the New Waverly Fire Department:

Just before 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a resident in the Emerald Woods subdivision called 911, reporting a fire at a house on Dove Ln off FM 1374 west of I-45.

Fire and EMS crews from New Waverly were on the scene within minutes. The first unit to arrive was the Walker County EMS unit from Station 71. They reported fire and smoke coming from the attic area and worked with Engine 71 to locate the residents of the burning home.

Firefighters entered the home and located its lone occupant asleep in a rear bedroom. The 56-year-old man later told them he works nights and sleeps during the day. Firefighters pulled him from the bed and brought him to the EMS crew at the front door. Medics took him to safety and determined he did not suffer any significant injury.

Although the home had been filling with smoke, the danger went unnoticed as all three of the home’s smoke alarms had missing or dead batteries. Fortunately, the neighbors noticed the fire in time to notify 911 and give the responding fire crews the opportunity to perform the rescue.

Just before 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a resident in the Emerald Woods subdivision called 911, reporting a fire at a house on Dove Ln off FM 1374 west of I-45. (Courtesy: NWFD Dist. Chief Jimmy Williams)

January is the peak of the home fire season and so far this year Texas leads the nation with 19 deaths, including a fatal home fire earlier this week in the Willis area. Since January 1st, 180 lives have been lost to home fires, and experience has taught us that the majority of those deaths occur in homes that do not have working smoke alarms.

Residents are urged to test their existing smoke alarms and to make sure that there is a working alarm in every bedroom and hallway. Early warning is your best defense and working smoke alarms cut your chance of dying in a home fire by half. Homeowners who need assistance with their smoke alarms can contact the New Waverly Fire Department at 936-344-6911 (Always call 911 for emergencies).

Residents who are renting a home or apartment should notify their landlord in writing if their smoke alarms are missing or inoperative. Under State Law, owners of residential rental property are responsible for having the required smoke alarms installed and tenants are responsible for testing and replacing batteries.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.