Advertisement

No. 8 Women Get Road Win at Missouri, 70-66

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Associated Press and Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)--N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson led a balanced attack with 14 points apiece and Jones grabbed 18 rebounds as No. 8 Texas A&M held off Missouri 70-66 on Sunday.

Jordan Nixon and Distiny Pitts each made a pair of free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win.

Aaliyah Wilson added 13 points for the Aggies (15-1, 5-1 SEC) and Pitts had 10.

Ladazhia Williams scored 20 points for the Tigers (5-5, 1-4), Aijha Black added 11 with 16 rebounds and Haley Troup scored 10.

The Aggies trailed 62-60 with less than four minutes to go when Kayla Wells hit a pair of jumpers and Nixon followed with a layup with 1:36 to go. Williams got a pair from the foul line at 1:03.

Texas A&M missed twice and Mizzou once before Wilson stole a pass, which led to Wilson’s free throws with 15 seconds to go. Williams answered at nine seconds to make it 68-66 and the Tigers had a chance when Wilson missed twice from the foul line but another turnover and Pitts saved the game.

Missouri shot 54% (28 of 52), going 8 of 19 from 3-point range, but the Tigers got outrebounded 40-31, including 16-3 on the offensive end, had 16 turnovers and were just 2 of 6 at the foul line.

In addition to getting 15 more shot attempts - the Aggies were 26 of 67 (39%) - they were 15 of 21 from the foul line and only had nine turnovers.

Texas A&M plays at Auburn on Thursday when Missouri heads to Florida.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Little girl holding a sign that says "Mental illness should not be a death sentence."
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan for a man shot by Killeen Police and to highlight mental illness
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County, 51 residents hospitalized

Latest News

Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Dominates Washington State in ITA Kickoff Weekend Opener
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a...
Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl
Mu Breaks Collegiate Record, Aggies Set Five School Records
No. 8 Women’s Basketball Travels to Take on Missouri
No. 8 Women’s Basketball Travels to Take on Missouri