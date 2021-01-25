Private Investigator, former BPD Sergeant shares analysis of investigating officer-involved shootings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting in College Station that left a local man dead. A grand jury will look at that case once the investigations wrap up, but private investigator, Donnie Manry, says this is all part of protocol.

33-year-old Ryan D. Stallings of College Station died after being shot by a College Station Police Officer early Thursday morning on the Highway 6 access road near University Drive. Police Chief Billy Couch said Stallings produced a handgun during a traffic stop and was under a criminal investigation for transporting drugs.

College Station Police aren’t sharing any new information Monday about the events leading to the death of Stallings.

”These are critical investigations. They have to be done thoroughly. They have to be done independently and they have to be done right,” said Manry.

Manry previously served 25 years at the Bryan Police Department working his way up to Sergeant. He said traffic stops are one of the most dangerous situations for officers.

”When you hire on, your intent is to hope that you’re able to retire and never use that weapon,” he said.

He added it’s standard procedure to have multiple agencies investigate any officer-involved shooting. The Brazos County District Attorney’s office said Monday their findings will also be presented to a grand jury. College Station Police and Texas Rangers are also conducting investigations.

”What they’re doing is just, it’s classic textbook,” said Manry.

He said it’s not surprising investigators aren’t sharing many details yet.

”A lot of the information is to maintain the credibility of the investigation.” said Manry.

Manry said he believes our local law enforcement are some of the best trained in the country.

“Just give them time. Let them do their job. It will be thorough. It will be done right and when the information is available for public release I can tell you they’ll release it. Again, we’ve got great law enforcement around here. Top notch,” he said.

DPS was also assisting with that traffic stop. Police have not publicly identified the officer placed on administrative leave or shared if more than one person shot at Stallings.

