Quick morning rain & stray rumbles leads in Monday sunshine

Sunday was the sixth consecutive day of overcast, rain, drizzle, mist, and fog in the Brazos Valley. After a “cold” front passes Monday morning, sunshine (yes! sunny skies!) return to the Brazos Valley. Before we get there, scattered rain will continue on and off through the evening and overnight across the Brazos Valley. By midnight, breezy and gusty south-southeast winds will start to shake the tree limbs as they occasionally blow as high as 30mph. Strong-to-severe storms are expected across parts of North and Central Texas through the overnight -- although the Brazos Valley sleeps with no issues. By 5am, the next “cold” front to reach the Brazos Valley will be on the doorstep of the northwest corner of the area. Between then and 9-10am, a thin line of rain, and perhaps a couple claps of thunder, is expected to pass northwest to southeast through the area. (Current timing for Bryan-College Station looks to fall around 7-8am) Gusty wind 30-35mph+ may accompany the passing of the front with temperatures falling from near 70° to the low 60s as the rain comes to an end. Generally, up to 1/4″ of rain is possible.

Why is this a “cold” front and not a cold front? If anything, this is drier air arriving from the north. As the moisture is scoured out of the Brazos Valley, clouds clear and sunshine takes over. That should allow afternoon highs to reach the upper 60s to low 70s area-wide. That drier air will allow temperatures to fall closer to a seasonable chill Tuesday morning with thermometers dipping to the mid/upper 40s. Another quick-moving weather maker may bring a few showers Wednesday morning before the clouds clear out once again. This front should bring a bigger punch, dropping morning lows to the 30s Thursday and only allowing afternoon highs to reach the mid-50s! Cooler weather Wednesday - Friday before mild 70s make a return with another small rain chance to kick off the upcoming weekend.

Monday: A 70% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms before 10am. Sunny skies by midday. High: 72. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 47. Wind: calm.

Tuesday: Scattered clouds by afternoon. High: 72. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 49. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

