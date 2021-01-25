Rain chance rolls through this morning before welcoming back the sunshine

After a week full of overcast skies and dreary drizzle, today’s forecast seems a little brighter. However, the yellow glowing orb we all know and love won’t pop out until a “cold” front moves through the Brazos Valley this morning. This cold front brings a 70% chance for rain before 11am this morning and some gusty winds up to 35 mph, but no cold. Timing out the rain chance we expect to see a thin line of storms form along the boundary of the front pushing from the NW to the SE corner. Mainly just spotty showers, but a few rumbles aren’t ruled out. Although this front isn’t bringing much cold, it will push out the humid moisture we woke up to and bring dry air and low dewpoints back into the Brazos Valley.

These lower dewpoints drop our temperatures tonight to the high 40′s, but will allow the sunshine back in the Brazos Valley, starting Monday afternoon. Tuesday brings a seasonably chilly morning and a warm afternoon with the sun shining and a few passing clouds. Another cold front is expected to pass Wednesday morning bringing a chance for sprinkles, clearing out the clouds after it passes, and actually bringing colder weather looking in the 30s Thursday morning.

Monday: A 70% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms before 11am. Sunny skies by midday. High: 72. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 48. Wind: calm.

Tuesday: Scattered clouds by afternoon. High: 74. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 20% chance for light rain. Low: 49. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.