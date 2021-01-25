Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Instagram/samuelljackson via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Samuel L. Jackson has joined a list of celebrities sharing images of themselves receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine over the weekend while wearing an Avengers-themed mask, a nod to the blockbuster film franchise in which he co-stars.

Jackson is 72, and therefore qualifies for the vaccine.

California moved into Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout earlier this month, which allows people 65 and older to get the shot.

Jackson will have to return for his second dose in three to four weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
Sheriff Don Sowell tells KBTX the victim was airlifted to Memorial Herman Memorial Hospital in...
Man rushed to hospital following shooting in Grimes County
Little girl holding a sign that says "Mental illness should not be a death sentence."
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan for a man shot by Killeen Police and to highlight mental illness
The FCSO Sheriff said personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
111 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 42% of new cases are in the 18-24 year old age range

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on manufacturing
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Treasury Dept. is looking into expediting a new...
Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to reinstate COVID-19 travel rules, add South Africa to restricted list