Texas A&M-Colorado Game Moves to Denver

Colorado vs Texas A&M
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. - Texas A&M and Colorado are set to face off on Sept. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, home of the Denver Broncos, announced Monday by the two schools.

Originally scheduled to be a two-game series between the former conference foes, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 game. Now, the two teams will play a single-game matchup at the neutral site, and the second game will not be played.

Texas A&M wrapped up the season on an eight-game win streak, the longest streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign, to finish the season 9-1 and ranked No. 4 by both the AP and Coaches Poll. In the regular season, the Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

