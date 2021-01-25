Texas A&M Men’s Tennis signing class ranked sixth

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M men’s tennis 2020-21 signing class was ranked sixth in the NCAA according to Tennis Recruiting Network’s 2021 winter class rankings, announced Monday. A pair of blue-chip prospects, Luke Casper and Guilio Perego, signed with the Aggies in November.

After Casper and Perego signed with the Aggies, Texas A&M has signed 15 blue-chip recruits in the last 14 seasons, when head coach Steve Denton began coaching in Aggieland. Previous blue chippers that donned the Maroon & White include Austin Krajicek, Wil Spencer, Jackson Withrow, Junior Ore, Jeremy Efferding, Shane Vinsant, Harrison Adams, Jordi Arconada, AJ Catanzariti, Hady Habib, Patrick Kypson, Noah Schachter and Pierce Rollins. Of those 14 blue chippers that have completed a season with the Aggies, 11 student-athletes have earned 18 All-American honors.

Casper reached as high as number four on the national junior tennis rankings according to Tennis Recruiting Network and earned a career-high 12.80 UTR rating in late 2019. Casper claimed a pair of gold balls after winning the boys 16 title in the USTA National Winter Championships in Orlando and the USTA Boys 16 National Clay Court Championships in Delray Beach, Florida.

Perego is originally from Milan, Italy and has been training for a couple years in Naples, Florida achieved a career-high UTR of 12.90 in the latest rating available, is one of the top-five Italian junior players and was as high as fifth on Tennis Recruiting Network senior rankings. The right-hander earned a career-best junior ITF ranking of 307 after winning the Atlanta ITF tournament at the end of October.