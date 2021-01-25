Texas A&M System Regents review, release findings from Commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University System Board of Regents called a special meeting Monday evening to review and release the findings of the Commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Over the summer, protests erupted on Texas A&M campus after calls for the statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross, a former President of Texas A&M University and Confederate General, to be taken down. Culminating with the protests for racial justice after the killing of George Floyd by police, the Board of Regents put together the commission to understand the campus climate.

The commission was created in July 2020 to contribute to the climate at Texas A&M and combat racism. A final report with the findings was originally planned to be presented to the Board of Regents and former University President Michael Young no later than Oct. 30, 2020, but was delayed until Monday’s announcement. To read the final report, click here.

During the meeting on Monday co-chairs on the commission, Dr. Jimmy Williams and Dr. John Hurtado, enumerated the areas that A&M needs to improve on and where they are matching other universities.

“The data and discussions of the commission show that Texas A&M has reached an inflection point, and it is time for Aggies to do what Aggies do best: lead and serve,” according to the Commission’s Executive Summary. “Our work as a commission revealed that there remains within the Aggie community a strong desire to show bold leadership in support of diversity, equity and inclusion; to commit to improving our campus climate; to trust one another; to have difficult conversations; and to ensure that all Aggies are welcome and respected at the school we think so grand.”

Findings show that Black and African American student admissions has not grown. This is in direct contrast with Hispanic student admissions, which has grown by over 300 percent since 1999. The growth of Black faculty members has also remained stagnate over the years.

Based off the report, the university will be directing $24 million to focus on better serving and recruiting underrepresented groups. The report emphasized the need to adjust Texas A&M’s reputation and affordability and the university hopes to accomplish this by highlighting success stories and increasing nearly 200 scholarships.

Interim-President John Junkins’ recommendations would expand the minority student pipeline with a greater emphasis on recruitment as well as expanding several scholarship programs.

University officials brought forth the idea to create a task force to recognize people who have elevated the university. The goal is not deify people, Junkins said, but to recognize who has contributed to the growth of the university over time. He suggested an expansion of monuments on or around Academic Plaza, but said he is waiting for the committee’s decision.

“What we do best at Texas A&M is to take ordinary kids and turn them into extraordinary citizens,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “The biggest favor Texas A&M can do for Texas is to be sure there is at least one Aggie ring in every Texas family. That is what this effort is all about.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Junkins’ recommendations were unanimously approved by the Regents and Chancellor Sharp.

