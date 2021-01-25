Advertisement

Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart test positive - working remotely

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas coach Shaka Smart announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolation. “I am working remotely and look forward to joining our team in person when it is safe to do so,” Smart said in a statement released by the school.

The No. 5 Longhorns haven’t played in more than a week after two games were postponed because of novel coronavirus problems at Iowa State and TCU.

Texas is scheduled to host No. 24 Oklahoma on Tuesday. The school did not immediately announce who would coach in that game.

Texas was missing three players in its most previous game, a win over Kansas State, including freshman starter Greg Brown, although a reason for their absences was not announced.

