Treat of the Day: Winkelmann endowed scholarship at Blinn College

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - It isn’t difficult to see how Nathan and Darla Winkelmann feel about Blinn College. Their business is named after it.

After graduating from Blinn in 1975, Nathan opened Buccaneer Food Store.

Now, he and his wife are helping more students achieve success through a new endowed scholarship in honor of their daughters Courtney and Carlee, both of whom graduated from Blinn.

Carlee was a pitcher on the Blinn softball team, earning National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors in 2009. Courtney was an education major at Blinn and a member of the College dance team.

The scholarship will be earmarked for education majors and members of the softball team.

