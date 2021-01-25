Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Winkelmann endowed scholarship at Blinn College

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - It isn’t difficult to see how Nathan and Darla Winkelmann feel about Blinn College. Their business is named after it.

After graduating from Blinn in 1975, Nathan opened Buccaneer Food Store.

Now, he and his wife are helping more students achieve success through a new endowed scholarship in honor of their daughters Courtney and Carlee, both of whom graduated from Blinn.

Carlee was a pitcher on the Blinn softball team, earning National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors in 2009. Courtney was an education major at Blinn and a member of the College dance team.

The scholarship will be earmarked for education majors and members of the softball team.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
Sheriff Don Sowell tells KBTX the victim was airlifted to Memorial Herman Memorial Hospital in...
Man rushed to hospital following shooting in Grimes County
Little girl holding a sign that says "Mental illness should not be a death sentence."
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan for a man shot by Killeen Police and to highlight mental illness
The FCSO Sheriff said personal clothing items and personal verification that was found matches...
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Freestone County may be linked to missing person
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
111 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 42% of new cases are in the 18-24 year old age range

Latest News

A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
Local state lawmakers working to get answers on vaccine distrubtion
A protester writes in chalk on the sidewalk during a July 12 demonstration on the Texas A&M...
Texas A&M System Regents review, release findings from Commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Private Investigator, former BPD Sergeant shares analysis of investigating officer-involved shootings
Caldwell man in critical condition after aggravated assault