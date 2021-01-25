Advertisement

Woman wins $60M lottery jackpot with numbers from husband’s dream

With their $60 million lottery winnings, Deng Pravatoudom and her husband plan to buy a new...
With their $60 million lottery winnings, Deng Pravatoudom and her husband plan to buy a new house, pay off some bills, help family and travel the globe, once it is safe to do so.(Source: Lotto Max/Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (Gray News) - A Canadian couple is looking forward to paying off bills and traveling the world after they won a $60 million lottery jackpot by playing numbers from a dream 20 years ago.

Deng Pravatoudom, 57, has played the same lottery numbers for the last 20 years after her husband dreamed about them one night. On Dec. 1, she won the $60 million jackpot, according to a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Pravatoudom says her husband was the one who broke the news to her. She went to the bank to pay some bills, while he went to check the tickets.

“When we got into the car, he told me we won the $60 million jackpot. He was serious, not joking, so I knew he was telling the truth,” Pravatoudom said. “I started to cry. I have always prayed for a blessing that my family would be taken care of.”

Pravatoudom emigrated to Canada from Laos with her 14 siblings in 1980. She says she and her husband have worked for more than 40 years to provide for their two children, who are now adults.

With their winnings, the couple plans to buy a new house, pay off some bills, help family and travel the globe, once it is safe to do so.

“Except for when I came to Canada from Laos, I have never really traveled, so I want to see Europe, Texas, Hawaii. I am excited to see the world,” Pravatoudom said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I Heart Mac & Cheese reopens in Century Square
College Station restaurant puts it all on the line as it reopens
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Friday seeking to halt President Joe Biden from...
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over deportation moratorium
Local family turns to community for help after car drives into home.
Bryan family needs help after car hits their home
Little girl holding a sign that says "Mental illness should not be a death sentence."
Protesters gather in downtown Bryan for a man shot by Killeen Police and to highlight mental illness
Sheriff Don Sowell tells KBTX the victim was airlifted to Memorial Herman Memorial Hospital in...
Man rushed to hospital following shooting in Grimes County

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
Tattoo artists managing stricter sanitation, capacity restrictions to remain open during pandemic
Tattoo artists managing stricter sanitation, capacity restrictions to remain open during pandemic
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination update: January 24