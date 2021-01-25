Advertisement

Worldwide Weather Roundup: What’s happening around the globe

From UK Snow to Extreme Heat in the Land Down Under
Weather across the globe brought a wide variety this week from snow in London to extreme heat in Australia(Source: NOAA)
By Grace Leis
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Planet Earth (KBTX) - We start off our week with 5 of this week’s weather events from around the globe.

1. London Snow: Many people enjoyed a day of snowfall, making snowmen and sledding on Sunday morning after plummeting temperatures brought snow and ice across swathes of the UK.

2. Sweltering Heat in Australia: Searing heat scorched southeastern Australia today with the temperature nearing 104° F, stoking bushfires near the city of Adelaide 2 homes were destroyed in brush fires, but the overall fire threat is much less compared to last year’s “black summer”.

3. Mozambique Cyclone: In eastern Africa, Mozambique endured a hard hit from cyclone Eloise. the death toll is at 6, while massive flooding displaced more than 8000 people.

5. UK floods: England’s northwest was hit by heavy flooding on Thursday after Storm Christoph continued to cause chaos in the area. Over 800 buildings flooded and 200 flood warnings were issued.

6. KLCH is back in business: Lake Charles radar finally back up after the category 4 hurricane laura demolished it last August. After a 1.65 million dollar repair, the Lake Charles radar is back up and running 2 months ahead of schedule.

