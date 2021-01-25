Worldwide Weather Roundup: What’s happening around the globe

Planet Earth (KBTX) - We start off our week with 5 of this week’s weather events from around the globe.

1. London Snow: Many people enjoyed a day of snowfall, making snowmen and sledding on Sunday morning after plummeting temperatures brought snow and ice across swathes of the UK.

2. Sweltering Heat in Australia: Searing heat scorched southeastern Australia today with the temperature nearing 104° F, stoking bushfires near the city of Adelaide 2 homes were destroyed in brush fires, but the overall fire threat is much less compared to last year’s “black summer”.

Dark plume of smoke rising over the Adelaide Hills. Stay safe everyone! #Adelaide #bushfire pic.twitter.com/QM4e5lU8R6 — Raymund de la Cruz (@RaymunddelaCruz) January 24, 2021

3. Mozambique Cyclone: In eastern Africa, Mozambique endured a hard hit from cyclone Eloise. the death toll is at 6, while massive flooding displaced more than 8000 people.

Severe winds wreck homes, displace thousands in Mozambique: agency https://t.co/BhjVvEsVVX pic.twitter.com/copgJFqBWC — Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2021

5. UK floods: England’s northwest was hit by heavy flooding on Thursday after Storm Christoph continued to cause chaos in the area. Over 800 buildings flooded and 200 flood warnings were issued.

Knutsford firefighters have been busy assisting with the evacuation effort due to the severe flooding in and around Cheshire over the past two days as well as responding to other to life risk incidents. Residents are advised not to attempt to walk or drive through any flood water pic.twitter.com/c9xsWqFxEK — Knutsford Fire Station (@KnutsfordFS) January 22, 2021

6. KLCH is back in business: Lake Charles radar finally back up after the category 4 hurricane laura demolished it last August. After a 1.65 million dollar repair, the Lake Charles radar is back up and running 2 months ahead of schedule.

After suffering significant damage during Hurricane Laura, the Lake Charles weather radar returns to operational service thanks to the incredible support from the @NEXRADROC and @NWS at the local, regional, and national levels. https://t.co/XPsU7G62kY pic.twitter.com/5bcBF45692 — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) January 22, 2021

