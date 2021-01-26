10 COVID-19 deaths reported, 45 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 106 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,551 active cases.

10 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, BCHD said this is a reconciliation of numbers that have already been reported by DSHS:

Hospitalized

two white males in their 70′s

one Hispanic male in his 60′s

one Hispanic male in his 30′s

one Hispanic female in her 60′s

one white female in her 70′s

one white female in her 80′s

At home

one African American male in his 60′s

one white male in his 80′s

one white female in her 80′s

There have been 170 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,316 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

18 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,039 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 438 active probable cases and there have been 2,601 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,037. There have been 155,208 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 80 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 123 percent.

Currently, there are 45 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 592 staffed hospital beds with 94 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 113 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 164 1,499 1,313 22 1,383 102 Brazos 1,551 15,037 13,316 170 7,355 910 Burleson 111 1,126 993 22 539 50 Grimes 22 1,912 1,836 54 875 56 Houston 179 1,400 1,189 32 1,187 85 Lee 168 1,245 1,041 36 540 27 Leon 77 893 788 28 441 15 Madison 41 1,183 1,121 21 319 18 Milam 78 1,900 1,822 24 1,277 47 Montgomery 7,518 36,344 17,763 205 17,572 2,666 Robertson 104 1,087 957 26 540 48 San Jacinto 144 687 521 22 821 37 Trinity 92 536 427 17 564 11 Walker 890 7,568 6,579 99 2,169 76 Waller 345 2,816 2,441 30 1,010 96 Washington 124 1,724 1,527 73 1,366 91

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 46 new cases and 448 active cases on Jan. 23.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 26, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 377,765 active cases and 1,818,785 recoveries. There have been 2,246,845 total cases reported and 19,180,756 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 34,394 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,488,783 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 265,786 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 2,871,700 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 297,629 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 25 at 5:20 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

