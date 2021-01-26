A YEAR OF COVID-19: How the pandemic shaped the Brazos Valley this last year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One year ago, local health officials were investigating a potential case of COVID-19 in Brazos County.

A male student at Texas A&M traveled to Wuhan, China, the city the CDC presumed was the origin point for a new strain of the coronavirus. He showed up a local hospital with mild virus-related symptoms, according to Brazos County Health officials.

Health officials determined he did not have COVID-19, but just a little over a month later, lab-confirmed cases of the newly named COVID-19 began popping up across the Brazos Valley. After months of quarantine, and life as we knew it shutting down, restaurants and other businesses began to reopen.

Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District says as things began to open back up, there was a natural desire to gather. She says those gatherings, however, were a threat towards spreading the virus.

“Humans have the need to gather together. Getting together on a holiday is something that is very ingrained in our culture, and especially after a long period of lockdown, it’s understandable,” said Parrish. “Unfortunately though, that does lead to the spikes that we have seen throughout the past year.”

This trend has continued through the winter holidays, and Parrish says a lot of the over-capacity at hospitals can be correlated to holiday gatherings.

One thing officials believe will help in this fight to end the pandemic is getting vaccinated. Jim Stewart is spearheading a local effort to help get more of the community access to the vaccines.

The Brazos Center in Bryan will soon be the home of a vaccination HUB, in partnership with multiple organizations across Brazos County, including St. Joseph Hospital.

“We are ready to go,” said Stewart. “St. Joseph is ready to go for the medical vaccine part. We’re ready to go from the traffic control, security, sanitation, and volunteer management all that. The team is ready to rock ‘n’ roll starting next Monday.”

Stewart says they are just waiting for the vaccines to arrive to hopefully begin vaccinating the community Monday, February 1.

“What we are hopeful of, and what we have committed to, is putting out 1,000 vaccines a day starting next Monday,” said Stewart. “We’ve gone to the state, and we’ve said we’re prepared to do that, and we want to do it, so give it to us. But we don’t know that we’re going get it yet.”

Stewart says they are still looking for more volunteers, you can sign up here.

As this HUB plans to open up soon, Stewart stresses that even at 1,000 vaccines a day, that still means it could be months before they get through people eligible as part of Phase 1B. Organizers stress that these vaccinations will be by appointment only. You can sign up to be vaccinated on a waiting list through St. Joseph here.

