Another day of spring before January air returns

Yesterday’s front didn’t move the needle much on temperature yesterday, but we are right back to chilly early this morning, and it may be a brief shock to the system when compared to yesterday morning’s 70s. You won’t need a jacket for long, but definitely grab one for the morning drive. A good mix of clouds and sun are coming our way for Tuesday, leading us into the beautiful 70s ahead of our next front.

This front will have us feeling more like winter by week’s end, especially for a couple mornings. Right now, after a breezy, chilly finish to Wednesday, skies clear enough to give a few of us north of OSR a brief freeze Thursday morning, where it’s just a frosted-windshield type of morning (at worst) for the rest of us. We climb back to the 60s and even 70s by the weekend, with our next shot at light rain coming Saturday. Not much of a punch packed with this system either, but it should allow us to dip back into the 40s for several mornings starting Sunday.

Tuesday: Scattered clouds by afternoon. High: 75. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 20% chance for light rain. Low: 47. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Clearing skies. High: 61. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 37. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

