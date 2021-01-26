Brazos County ready to administer more vaccines, working towards higher allocation of doses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Jim Stewart, Brazos County vaccine coordinator provided the commissioner’s court with an update on the vaccination hub on Tuesday. Stewart says the county, along with several agencies across the area, is hard at work an preparing to vaccinate those that wish to be, provided that doses from the federal and state entities arrive.

“My goal, my mission for Brazos County and surrounding areas is to get everybody that’s willing to be vaccinated their shots,” said Stewart.

Stewart says the immediate goal is to vaccinate 1,000 Brazos County residents a day and increase the doses to 2,000 a day to account for residents getting their second dose.

“We got the structure in place to do that,” said Stewart. “We’re still awaiting the word on whether or not we’re going to have the thousand vaccines.”

Stewart also stressed the importance of patience during this process. He says the process will take time and this is not a one and done situation. Stewart says that there are 65,000 people in the 1B phase in Brazos County alone, not including the other eight counties that St. Joseph serves.

“We can’t do everybody the first day, the first week, or the first month,” said Stewart. “It’s just going to take time. I promise you, we will get to you.”

Stewart says that 30,000 people have signed up for the vaccine through the list collected by St. Joseph. He stresses that even though the list is provided by St. Joseph you don’t have to be a patient of the hospital to get on the list.

“18,000 of those people are not St. Joseph patients they’re just folks that registered through their portal,” said Stewart.

Stewart says the county is pushing forward with their own portal in which they hope to have up and running soon. He says that a team of over 14 people from various organizations is working to complete it.

“We had a lengthy zoom yesterday afternoon with 14 team members of the registration portal and the software that’s going to support that,” said Stewart. “There are some hoops that we have to jump through but I think that by Wednesday-Thursday it will at least be preliminary running.”

Brazos County officials say they’re happy with the progress made so far and will continue to work to keep the momentum going. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says with the Brazos Center as a hub, he hopes it will show the state that Brazos County can handle more vaccines.

“We’re doing everything we can to try and get vaccines in and show the state level that we’re ready,” said Peters. “We can, if they provide us with the vaccine, we can get those into arms.”

Brazos County Commissioner Russ Ford says that Peters, the county commissioners, and the county as a whole are committed to getting the vaccines out once received from the state and federal levels.

“My focus right now is getting people signed up. We can’t give the vaccines out until we receive them,” said Ford. “I believe the chief has got things well under control as far as knowing what we’ve got and when it’s coming, so I think we’re on a really good track. I think we’re going to get this thing done.”

You can watch the Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting by clicking here.

