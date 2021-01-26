Advertisement

Bryan man arrested for DWI after flipping truck on 29th Street

Lorenzo Alvarado, 38(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he reportedly flipped his truck on 29th Street Monday.

Police say the driver was gone when they got to the scene near Rosemary Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Officers tracked down Lorenzo Alvarado, 38, about a block away.

Police say they found alcohol inside the vehicle. Alvarado reportedly said he didn’t drink anything but police had to keep holding him up.

He was taken to the hospital after refusing a breathalyzer or blood test. Officers say it took several people to hold him down to get a blood sample after they go a warrant.

Alvarado is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest or search.

