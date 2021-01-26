Advertisement

Casas picks up fifth SEC weekly accolade of the season

By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 26, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Junior Shaine Casas was named Southeastern Conference Male Swimmer of the Week after another record-breaking performance against LSU, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. 

Casas, sharing the honor with Florida’s Kieran Smith, earned the accolade for the sixth time in his career and fifth time so far this season. The McAllen, Texas native lowered his own school record in the 100 fly with a time of 44.98 and earned the top spot in the 100 back (47.11). 

Casas also led the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams to first-place finishes. Casas has broken six school records so far this season, while earning an automatic qualifying time for NCAA Championships in six different individual events.The Aggies will prepare over the upcoming weeks for the SEC Championships hosted by Missouri, Feb. 23-26.

