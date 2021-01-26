Advertisement

Cold Front brings January back to the Brazos Valley

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
This spring-like weather we’ve had for a few days will stop short as another cold front brings a chill back to the Brazos Valley. Overnight, scattered clouds collect overhead with a fair amount of twilight getting through. As the first push of cooler air arrives, wind may gust upwards of 30mph between 1am and 5am. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s turn around to the low 60s by early-to-mid afternoon. A second push of cool, dry air shoves in, dropping thermometers to the mid / upper 50s before the 5pm drive home. A good day for light long sleeves; gusts 25-30mph will make it feel just a bit colder as you step out.

High clouds overhead will make Thursday morning’s temperature tricky -- but all indications are that we head for a 30° night. While there is not much moisture in the atmosphere, a light frost is not ruled out as the day begins. Plenty of sun, but Thursday is a bit chilly with highs just missing 60°. South winds slowly trickle moisture and mild air back into the area by the tail end of the week. Overcast skies could allow for some rain to fall Saturday as the next system zips by Texas. Mild / above-average as we step into February. Something to keep eyes on: winter air may make a return 10 days or so from now...

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for light rain. Low: 46. Wind: N 5-15 mph, gusting 20-30mph after 1am.

Wednesday: Clearing skies. High: 63, falling to the 50s after 3pm. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 36. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered high clouds. High: 59. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

